FTC Group of Companies, an operator of commercial buildings and real estate developments, is planning to open Aria Hotel and Residences in Davao City later this year.

Occupying the five floors and the top floor of Aeon Towers, Aria Hotel Residences will be managed by Aeon Luxe Hotel Management Co. Aeon Towers is the tallest building in Mindanao.

“We are currently completing the furnishing and we will be doing a soft launch later of this year,” Augustine Silva, chief operating officer and general manager of Aeon Luxe Hotel Management Co. told BusinessWorld.

Aria Hotel and Residences is positioned as a five-star luxury hotel and is the first of the three planned hospitality assets of the FTC Group of Companies.

It will feature 64 superior rooms, 64 club rooms, and 16 suites.

The club rooms are on the two top floors of the building.

Mr. Silva said Aria will also have 30 fully serviced residence suites equipped with kitchens.

The serviced residences will include eight studios, 18 one-bedroom suites, and four two-bedroom residences.

The company is targeting local corporate and government businesses from within Mindanao, Manila, and other cities.

Mr. Silva noted key features: rooms are large, starting at 45 square meters, with six fixtures in each bathroom, including a bathtub and a separate shower.

The rooms will also have smart controls, and fast internet, over 200 megabits per second, will be available in every room, he added.

Aria will also have a rooftop bar and a fine dining western restaurant.

The company, Mr. Silva said, is also adopting sustainability measures: solar panels for hot water and kitchen, along with double-glazed energy-saving windows. — Maya M. Padillo