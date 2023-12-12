By Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) broke ground on Thursday for its new 62-hectare eco-tourism estate called Arillo in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Arillo is ALI’s 52nd estate — its first commercial and residential development on a mountainside, aiming to expand its footprint in the Western Batangas region, May P. Rodriguez, senior estate head at ALI, told reporters on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony.

With its name pared down from the Spanish word amarillo, meaning yellow, Arillo is inspired by Mt. Batulao’s two highest peaks that turn yellow in December, which the site overlooks, Ms. Rodriguez said.

It is envisioned to be “a nature haven for life and leisure,” and a jump-off point for visitors and residents in the Tagaytay-Nasugbu area, she noted.

“Once built with the overnight facilities, those who are going up to Tagaytay for a daytrip can extend their stay with our amenities and attractions, and maybe go to Nasugbu for swimming on the next day,” she added.

The property is about 75 kilometers away from the central business district of Makati — an almost two-hour drive via the SLEX-CALAX-Aguinaldo Highway, with the upcoming Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway expected to reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes.

“By early next year, the leisure town center will be operational,” Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, president and chief executive officer of ALI, said on the first development phase, which also includes a café, horseback riding trails, and canyon trails for Mt. Batulao.

“We still want to activate the place first by selling the first few [12] lots,” Ms. Rodriguez said, adding that ALI is also eyeing six to eight restaurants to open along the facade of the property.

It has partnered with The Blue Leaf for a 5,000-square meter events place expected to be operational by 2026, and El Kabayo for horseback riding facilities in late first quarter of next year, Ms. Rodriguez said.

ALI may also tap Seda for the property’s first mountainside resort, she added.

“Only about 30% of the land is developable,” she noted on the need to maximize the site’s offerings and conserve the views through medium-rise buildings (MRBs), and not just residential lots.

“We are still talking to residential groups for [the construction of] MRBs… Our highest will be six floors.”

“It’s going to be very special,” Ms. Rodriguez noted that Arillo is selling its commercial lots at P100,000 per square meter, up from the P50,000-60,000 in Nuvali.

Additionally, Arillo has partnered with the Center for Conservation Innovation Philippines, Inc. to conduct biodiversity studies and implement sustainability programs in the area.

ALI is having conversations with Haribon Foundation for the Conservation of Natural Resources, Inc. for the adoption and conservation of five hectares in the Mt. Batulao area, which can be expanded in the future, according to Ms. Rodriguez.