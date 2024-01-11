FILIPINOS are increasingly seeking courses to adapt to the digital economy, especially those focusing on data science and generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to online training service Coursera.

Coursera’s annual study of learner trends showed a fivefold increase in generative AI content searches in the Philippines from 2022, with the top courses being on introductions to and prompt engineering for ChatGPT, it said on Wednesday.

The most popular courses in the country last year were on data literacy foundations, project management foundations, and questions for data-driven decisions, all in partnership with Google.

The majority or eight in ten of the top courses included entry-level professional certificates that do not need a degree or background knowledge on the topic, Coursera noted.

The Coursera study was based on last year’s data from over 2.1 million registered learners in the Philippines.

“[Filipinos’] interest in gen-AI, tech, and data skills, not only reflects their thirst for cutting-edge knowledge but also their commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital revolution,” Raghav Gupta, APAC managing director at Coursera, said in a statement.

“The renewed focus on lifelong learning, tech and human skills, and blended learning on campuses will be the key to employability in the AI-driven world,” he added.

The other most popular courses among Filipinos were on the foundations of digital marketing and e-commerce, technical support, and user experience design.

This was followed by courses on data for exploration, and data processing, which were all also made in partnership with Google.

Courses on personal development also made the list, such as “Learning How to Learn” from neuroscience-focused Deep Teaching Solutions, LLC. and “The Science of Well-being” from Yale University.

“These courses emphasize the importance of lifelong learning and personal well-being, reflecting a balanced approach to self-improvement,” Coursera said. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola