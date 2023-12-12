FILINVEST LAND Corp.’s Aspire recently launched the eighth building of its residential project Sanremo Oasis in Cebu City.

Sanremo Oasis, a mid-rise condominium, is part of City di Mare (CDM) along South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The Italian-inspired Sanremo Oasis has seven existing buildings consisting of 1,096 units.

“The eighth tower completes the residential cluster that currently takes up 3.4 hectares of CDM,” the company said in a statement.

Units at Sanremo Oasis range from studio units (22 square meters), one-bedroom units (28 sq.m.), and two-bedroom units (32 sq.m.).

It offers residents a resort-like lifestyle with amenities such as a swimming pool, pocket parks, fitness gym, basketball court, jogging trail, kids’ playroom, and a clubhouse. The eighth building will have a roof deck garden and retail strip.

“Sanremo’s new residential tower at CDM addresses the increasing demand for residential options within South Road Properties which is rapidly becoming the next economic hub in the Queen City of the South as the local government continues developments within the district,” the company said.

South Road Properties is also a registered economic zone with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.