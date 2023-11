HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES kicked off at Robinsons Magnolia with a tree lighting event on Nov. 13. Children from the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral Foundation who were treated to a day of fun, presents, and special surprises.

Quezon City Mayor Joy G. Belmonte and Robinsons Land Corp. Executive Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager Faraday D. Go led the lighting of the mall’s 40-foot-tall golden Christmas tree.