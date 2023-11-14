THE Jollibee Group is ramping up its shift to renewable energy as it installs solar panels in its stores, commissaries, and logistics centers.

“Our focus on environmentally responsible practices drives us to adopt renewable energy sources, on top of efforts to decrease our overall energy consumption. By installing solar panels in our commissaries, logistics centers down to our stores, we are able to harness energy that is friendlier to the planet so that future generations may continue to enjoy it,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Since 2014, the Jollibee Group has been expanding its use of solar power. As of end-2022, the company has equipped 28 stores with solar panels, including 19 Jollibee, seven Chowking, and two Mang Inasal branches.

The company said solar panel integration also improves cost-efficiency of business operations by delivering 5-35% of the store’s energy needs.

This year, Jollibee said 16 stores will integrate solar panels in their operations. Next year, the company plans to add another 20 stores, bringing the total to 64.

Jollibee is also installing solar panels in two of its state-of-the-art commissaries in Canlubang, Laguna, with expected completion by Dec. 30, 2023. Installation of solar panels at Jollibee Worldwide Services Logistics Center is on track to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

“The implementation of solar panel systems across two manufacturing sites and a logistics center presents an exciting opportunity to harness clean energy. This initiative will effectively transform approximately 18% of the total energy consumption at these three facilities into renewable energy sources,” Jollibee Group Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer Jose Miñana, Jr. said.