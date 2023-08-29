DMCI Homes recently unveiled its latest project — a beach park condotel complex in San Juan, Batangas.

Solmera Coast is a tropical Asian-inspired beach park condotel which offers an “opportunity for a rewarding investment as well as a haven for leisure and pleasure,” DMCI Homes Leisure Residences said in a statement.

Matahari tower, the first of five mid-rise buildings, is expected to be ready for occupancy by February 2027. The Kartika and Bumi towers will be ready for occupancy by May and August 2027, respectively.

At Solmera Coast, unit cuts range from 34 to 91.5 square meters for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

Units are furnished with fixtures for beds, bathrooms, and even a split-type air conditioning unit upon turnover.

Solmera Coast is not just resort-themed but is an actual beach park with residential condominium buildings just a few meters away from the shoreline.

The 7.5-hectare beach park features expansive open spaces for residents looking to relax, and event spaces for big gatherings.

Solmera Coast spans Barangays Subukin and Calubcub II in San Juan which is a preferred beach destination for tourists.

Solmera Coast will feature five swimming pools, a game area, a gym, two restaurants, and a convention center.

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, a new brand under DMCI Homes, focuses on resort living in vacation destinations all over the country.