SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. expanded its premium office portfolio with the launch of FourE-com Center in the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

“We are expanding our office portfolio on the back of our growth momentum and optimism on the continued recovery of the real estate industry. This is supported by return-to-office policies, take-up of office spaces driven by e-commerce, BPOs and data centers, and demand for innovative and sustainable office solutions that necessitate growth in the real estate sector,” Alexis Ortiga, SM Prime vice-president for commercial properties group, said in a statement.

FourE-com Center will have 100,000 square meters of leasable area in three towers with 15 floors each. It is the latest Pre-LEED Gold certified office building in SM Mall of Asia Complex, and designed by multi-awarded and globally renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica.

“Arquitectonica’s vision for FourE-Com Center is inspired by crystal formations, with three adjacent rhombic towers sprawling down from a landscaped sky garden podium,” the company said.

FourE-com’s sustainable design features include a double-glazed glass curtain to allow natural light to permeate into office spaces, use of LED lighting, water-saving fixtures and aerators, pressure-operated escalators, and recycled water for irrigation. Other building elements also include bike racks, shower rooms, and inter-connected elevated walkways to encourage reduction in carbon footprint.

“We continue to build green buildings with world-class amenities and sustainable features that provide an inspiring work environment for our tenant-partners and stakeholders,” Mr. Ortiga said.

SM Offices’ other LEED-certified buildings include ThreeE-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Mega Tower in the Ortigas central business district, Aura Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and North Towers in Quezon City.