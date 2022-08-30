ROBINSONS Land Corp.’s (RLC) Bridgetowne Destination Estate will soon have a football field and sports lounge.

In a statement, RLC said the Bridgetowne football field is targeted to be launched by the second quarter of 2023.

The 105-meter x 650-meter football pitch will be installed with the highest-grade turf that complies with standards of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The facility will be a collaboration among RLC, Miguel V. Gutierrez and partners, former University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman varsity players and members of the UP Football Alumni.

“We are very much excited and thankful to Robinsons Land and its Bridgetowne Destination Estate for giving us the opportunity to build an official size FIFA-preferred turf football field. This facility will not only afford more access to but also expand awareness of the sport and hopefully, incite passion among enthusiasts,” Mr. Gutierrez said in a statement.

Mr. Gutierrez, co-founder of Anytime Fitness Philippines and owner of Studio 300, noted there is a shortage of football venues in the country.

“With football’s growing popularity, we are looking forward to having a full calendar of activities and events in Bridgetowne: development camps, international games and tournaments, professional trainings, friendship cups and football clinics for children and youth among others,” Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, senior vice-president and general manager of Robinsons Integrated Developments, said in a statement.

Adjacent to the football field will be an enclosed sports lounge and entertainment venue. It will feature an indoor sports bar and restaurant with provision for al fresco dining and state-of-the-art game halls and equipment for billiards, a golf simulator, arcade games, bowling alley, a rehabilitation facility and gym.

The football field will be located across the Bridgetowne Obstacle Park, a 6,000-square meter park with 25 obstacles, scheduled to be launched in October.