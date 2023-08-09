EARLY in August Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) unveiled its landmark art installation, The Victor, the showpiece of Bridgetowne Estate, its new master planned, 32-hectare district, located minutes away from Ortigas.

“It’s destined to be the star of countless social media posts, an icon that captures the beating heart of the city, very much like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe of Paris, Big Ben with London, and the Colosseum with Rome,” said Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, RLC’s senior vice-president and general manager for Robinsons Destination Estates, at the media preview.

She explained that since Bridgetowne is poised to be Robinsons Land’s premier destination estate, it must be shaped by public art.

The Victor is inspired by the success story of Robinsons’ founder John Gokongwei, Jr., who overcame his humble beginnings. It is meant to capture “the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people.”

Created by Filipino-American artist Jefrё Manuel-Figueras, it is one of the world’s tallest art installations with lighting projection, standing at 60 meters or 20 storeys (55 meters for the statue itself and an additional five meters for the podium it rests upon).

The gigantic structure, situated on the eastern portion of the township, weighs a hefty 330 tons or 660,000 lbs. The perforated stainless-steel construction makes it semi-translucent as it allows sunlight to pass through it. At night, it can be lit up in multiple ways and colors via lighting projections.

“I wanted to pay homage to the resilience and determination that resides within every Filipino,” said Mr. Manuel-Figueras via Zoom. “In fact, I purposefully wanted it to surpass the Statue of Liberty, which is 46 meters.”

Its all-conquering pose, with a raised fist thrust in the air, is meant to inspire visitors. For Mr. Manuel-Figueras, drawing from his feelings as a Filipino based abroad, The Victor also represents global Filipinos who have achieved greatness and influence both within and beyond their homeland.

Ms. Aragon-GoBio told BusinessWorld that The Victor is only the first of many planned public art installations in the area.

“We want this district to be a thriving art hub, which will add to the local culture and become an Instagram-worthy landmark in years to come,” she said.

There is another work of art near the structure, one that gives the township its name.

Before he passed away, National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa designed a bridge with a twirling ribbon-like design inspired by the ribbon depicted in the Bridgetowne logo. His son Gelo Mañosa, who leads the family’s architectural firm Mañosa & Co., completed the project, which spans 110 meters, and connects the nine-hectare Quezon City side of the development with the 23-hectare Pasig City side.

“It passes over the Marikina River and has a width of 25 meters, which allows for four lanes for vehicles, with dedicated lanes for pedestrians and bikers,” said Ms. Aragon-GoBio.

Bridgetowne Estate is accessible via C-5, Ortigas Avenue Ext., and Amang Rodriguez Ave. The district’s upscale Opus mall is expected to open this year. — Brontë H. Lacsamana