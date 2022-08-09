RESIDENTS of new DMCI Homes condominiums will now have access to a dedicated commercial-grade fiber internet, the property company said.

In a statement, DMCI Homes said homeowners will be able to connect to the community internet service in their units and common areas, similar to the service provided by premium hotels for their guests.

Even with this service, residents can still subscribe to their preferred internet service provider.

“Internet access has become vital for everyday activities because of the pandemic that’s why we want to ensure our residents are always connected wherever they are in the property,” DMCI Homes Project Development Vice-President Dennis O. Yap said in a statement.

Residents of Prisma Residences will be the first to enjoy the dedicated commercial-grade fiber internet access.

Prisma Residences is a three-tower development along Pasig Boulevard corner C.P. Garcia Avenue (C5 Road) in Pasig City.

“This service will now be a fixture in our upcoming ready-for-occupancy projects and our future developments to give residents a reliable internet connection on top of their personal subscriptions from their service provider of choice,” Mr. Yap said.