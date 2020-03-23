Private firms launch drive for lockdown-affected Filipinos

LOPEZ-LED companies have donated P100 million to ABC-CBN Corp.’s fund-raising campaign that aims to help local government units provide food and basic necessities to families affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown, the media company said.

ABS-CBN’s fund-raising campaign “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” accepts donations from the public.

“ABS-CBN will be purchasing food and other basic necessities that the Filipino families need. At least four companies have already pledged to allocate stocks for the relief packages. These are Century Canning Corporation, Suy Sing Commercial Corporation, Republic Biscuit Corporation, and the Lucio Tan Group,” it said in a statement over the weekend.

The Lopezes are among the big names in Philippine business who have separately responded to the plight of Filipinos as the new coronavirus prompted an enhanced community quarantine to contain its spread.

Globe Telecom, Inc. now allows its postpaid and platinum subscribers to suspend their monthly spending limit amid the surge in demand for voice and mobile data.

Ayala-led Globe said the new option it gives to thee subscribers will help those who are studying or working from home during the Luzon-wide lockdown period.









Pangilinan-led Smart Communications, Inc. announced on Friday that it now gives its prepaid and Talk ‘N Text subscribers an extra 1 gigabyte of data for Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok “to provide them with means to stay connected and productive amid the COVID-19 situation.”

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) have also been distributing products such as Great Taste Coffee, Magic Crackers, Nissin Noodles and C2 to checkpoints and hospitals.

The GBF has created a P100-million fund to support the government in its fight against COVID-19.

The foundation has also committed to donate surgical masks and other personal protective equipment to medical institutions.

Razon-led Solaire Resort & Casino’s Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI) is also donating P60 million worth of personal protective equipment to the Department of Health.

“Shipment of these equipment are due to arrive late next week, and shall be distributed to medical front liners in various hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients,” Bloomberry Resorts Corp. said in a statement over the weekend.

“BCFI has also applied with the FDA for the necessary permits for three different COVID-19 testing kits currently available in China and South Korea. As soon as the clearances and permits are issued, BCFI will procure 100,000 test kits to augment the much needed supply of the government for testing COVID-19,” it added. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















