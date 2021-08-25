Pozzi is a trusted brand for all-around bathroom solutions that focuses on design, quality and functionality — an excellent choice for achieving a smart bathroom space. The modern and innovative features of each bathroom piece ensure high standard and convenience that you and your family can benefit on for generations. If you’re looking for top-notch bathroom fixtures, here are more reasons why Pozzi is a superb choice of comfort for all types of bathrooms:



Bathtubs

Pozzi bathtubs are one of the most impactful items you can add to your bathroom area. Offering an exceptional collection of bathtubs, Pozzi carries high-quality tubs, ranging from clawfoot tubs, drop-ins, free-standing, corner, and whirlpools that can guarantee a satisfying experience with every use. In addition, these tubs are ergonomically designed to consistently bring delight while adding value to your space.

Lavatory Sinks

Pozzi lavatory sinks come in a stunning selection of wall-mounted, drop-in, pedestal, corner, vessel, under-mount, and free-standing sinks. From simple and classic designs to modern ones, these sinks come in different shapes and sizes that can complement your taste as well as your bathroom interior.

Lavatory Faucets

Smooth, sleek, and stylish, Pozzi lavatory faucets are effortless to maneuver and install with unique features that improve everyday usage. For example, some faucets are designed with a smaller spray head that allows lesser water splashes in every use, while others come with an extended hose that can be pulled out and reach more areas for easier cleaning. Pozzi faucets also allow more control in terms of adjusting the water flow and temperature.

Toilets

Toilets are one of the most essential parts of any bathroom. Thoughtfully made with intelligent features and sleek designs, Pozzi toilets range in different designs like one-piece, two-piece, and wall-mounted. These toilets also come in three kinds of bowls that provide needed convenience including elongated, round, and square. Pozzi also offers different types of flushing made to conserve water and energy like single, dual, siphonic, touchless, and intelligent flushes.

Shower Enclosures

Corner shower cabins from Pozzi are a space-saving, all-in-one shower enclosure that is designed to provide a relaxing shower time. Some enclosures include intelligent features such as an electronic power control, water jet for back massage, illuminated rain shower, multi-spray telephone shower, hot and cold water mixer, foot massager, FM radio, exhaust fan, and a tempered glass with a tempered sliding door. Pozzi shower enclosures offer an optimal bath experience for all your shower needs.

Whirlpool Bathtubs

Aside from classic tubs, Pozzi also offers whirlpool tubs made for relaxing hydro massages. It is available from 2 to 4-seater tubs with whirlpool motors, superjets, mini jets, microjets, LED seven color lights, and even a multi-spray telephone shower. Whirlpool tubs are corner-type tubs that can seamlessly fit in your bathroom space without taking up necessary space.

Bathroom Cabinets

Perfect for storing all bathroom needs in one safe place, Pozzi bathroom cabinets offer a diverse range of styles, textures, and finishes that adds to the aesthetic appeal of the whole bathroom. Some cabinets also come with built-in sinks for convenient installation and better space efficiency.

Bathroom frameless mirrors

Pozzi bathroom mirrors come with a minimally designed frame with built-in lights that allow better convenience when doing your daily vanity needs. Made with functional and modern features, the lights on these mirrors are also activated through sensor touch for easier access.

Bathroom accessories

Aside from bathroom fixtures, Pozzi also offers classic and minimal-looking accessories perfect for embellishing your bathroom space. They carry bath baskets, toilet bowl brushes, bath towel holders, tumbler holders, bathrobe hooks, and corner glass shelves. These will help you store your bathroom needs more efficiently and create a complete overall look for your bathroom area.

