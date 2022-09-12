Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

How do you know when it’s time to change careers and quit the rat race?

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld reporter John Victor D. Ordonez speaks with Lance S. Cham and Matthew R. Yu, the founders and hosts of the Project Offbeat podcast, where two corporate 9-to-5 professionals interview non-corporate guests with unique careers. Included is an excerpt of Project Offbeat’s conversation with Stephen G. Tan, a former analyst at consultancy firm Deloitte who became a pastor.

Recorded remotely in August 2022. Produced by Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia and Sam L. Marcelo.

