PEZA seeks unified ECQ rules amid movement snags at LGUs

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is calling for a unified plan in addressing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, saying that local governments are issuing rules that do not comply with national guidelines which continue to hamper the mobility of goods and workers.

PEZA Director-General Charito B. Plaza said in a statement on Tuesday that a harmonized strategy must be implemented nationwide during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“LGUs (local government units) should not separately address the pandemic and create invisible walls. Lockdown policies per island or per region greatly affect or hamper the flow of goods and mobility of workers because of the different EOs (executive orders) imposed by the LGUs,” she said.

She said government agencies must cooperate to address both public health and the continued production of essential products.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a briefing Saturday, said LGUs must lead the fight against the pandemic, and asked government agencies to recommend sector-specific plans.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III said Sunday that selective quarantines at the barangay level for high-infection areas should remain in place after the extended ECQ ends.

Mr. Plaza said that PEZA is working with various government agencies and LGUs to ensure unhampered movement of goods and to implement national directives allowing economic zone locators to bypass checkpoints.

PEZA said it is extending the validity of permits, and has adjusted requirements for availing of incentives.

The authority said that 66% of its 835 companies in Luzon are operational as of April 20, while 40% of 176 Visayas-based companies and 94% of 31 Mindanao-based companies are operational.

“PEZA’s Incident Command System (ICS) in response to the COVID-19 crisis established requirements for companies in ecozones to continue operations during this period of ECQ,” Ms. Plaza said.

“It is the choice of companies to continue operations during the ECQ. But those who want to do so must comply with the protocols issued by the Department of Health (DoH) to avoid COVID-19 infections in the workplace.”

Ms. Plaza advocated for the unified enforcement of quarantine measures for public order, and argued against ECQ implementation that resembles a military crackdown.

“Our success and survival from this COVID crisis requires a well-calculated and a unified balancing act, addressing the health and food needs with the right courses of actions. The challenge now is employing the right tactics and strategies to preserve peace and order, protect our people’s lives and properties, she said.” — Jenina P. Ibañez

















