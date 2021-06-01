THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has commissioned a study to be conducted with a university in Singapore to map the development of the Philippine digital economy.

The country’s largest business group is working on an action plan for the digital economy, covering the roll out of 5G, artificial intelligence, and the cloud, PCCI Intellectual Property Committee Chairman Antonio L. Sayo said at an event Monday.

The development of the plan will start with a white paper prepared by public policy researchers at the National University of Singapore.

“(It’s) essentially a benchmarking exercise,” Mr. Sayo said.

“The idea is to have an indication as to where we are as regards to digital transformation, and to be presented in discussed at the PCCI board.”

The PCCI will present initial findings in panel discussions with its partners, including the Department of Trade and Industry. The final paper will be presented to government, business groups, and universities.

The PCCI in January launched a center for technology education and entrepreneurship in partnership with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., with the intent of exploring artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, big data analysis, the Internet of Things, satellite internet connectivity, and blockchain. — Jenina P. Ibañez