The City of Paranaque has tapped leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation to give a boost to its online services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is in fulfillment of the City Ordinance Number 2020-05 or the Electronic and Online Payment Collection System, which seeks to provide Paranaque residents and businesses cashless, contactless and paperless transactions with the city local government unit (LGU).

Paranaque citizens and enterprises can now settle their business taxes online, at the comfort of their homes or offices, through the Paranaque Business Permits and Licensing System. In the coming months, the payments for Real Property Tax, Local Civil Registry, Community Tax Certificate (CEDULA), Clearances, Health Certificates, and other government pre-requisites will also be available in the system.

Further, the City has also fortified its No Contact Apprehension Site, which will soon include various online payment options for motorists with Notice of Violation (NOV). Motorists only need to type in their plate number or conduction sticker to verify or check for any possible traffic violations. The actual NOV will be delivered and once received, the violator have the option to pay online the said violation fees through the “Multipay” E-payment facility.

Paranaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said that the LGU is also planning to setup kiosk machines in designated areas at the city hall, various government offices such as barangay halls and private establishments.

Olivarez added that the LGU is undertaking this initiative to make payment transactions safer, more convenient and accessible.

“One of our top priorities this 2021 is to transition citizen and government transactions online, not only because of the imminent dangers out there due to the pandemic, but because we believe that we must adapt to the changing times—to do things efficiently, save money and provide convenience. We hope that our constituents will make use of these technologies that we’re now offering and we’re confident that we will receive their usual support,” Olivarez said.

In the past years, Paranaque’s newest technology partner for this initiative, MultiSys, has shown expertise in advancing the transformation of various cities and municipalities into a Smart City. Its Smart City project is a flagship program launched in 2019 to help LGUs and government agencies provide convenient and efficient online services to everyone. It is set to roll out similar technologies to over 50 LGUs nationwide.