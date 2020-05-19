Palay farmgate price rises 0.75% in early May

THE average farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 0.75% week on week to P18.81 per kilogram in the first week of May, with prices climbing 1.95% year on year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice rose 0.64% to P39.28 while the retail price rose 0.38% to P42.34.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice rose 0.88% to P35.40 while the retail price rose 0.11% to P37.90.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain fell 0.24% to P12.45.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 0.74% to P19.11 while the retail price rose 0.17% to P23.48.

The farmgate price of white corn grain rose 0.33% to P15.21.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain rose 0.63% to P19.20 while the retail price rose 0.36% to P28. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









