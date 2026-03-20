By Recce Cubero, Patrick Joson, and Amadeus Quiaoit

A RECENT STATEMENT from the National Security Council confirming the dismantling of a Chinese espionage operation involving the recruitment of young Filipino government workers has raised serious concerns about national security. While espionage cases are not new, the incident highlights a larger reality: modern geopolitical competition is no longer limited to ships, missiles, or soldiers. Increasingly, it is fought in digital and information spaces that shape public opinion and political decisions.

For the Philippines, this evolving form of competition is especially significant due to the country’s strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region and its long-standing alliances with regional partners. The country has become a focal point of great power rivalry. But influence today does not always come in the form of military confrontation. Instead, it often appears through more subtle methods that operate within societies themselves.

One concept frequently discussed in Chinese strategic thinking is “informationized warfare.” This approach combines cyber capabilities, information operations, and psychological influence to shape how other countries perceive political issues and make strategic decisions.

Rather than relying purely on military force, this strategy aims to influence the narratives that guide public debate and national policy.

THE BATTLE FOR NARRATIVES

In the Philippine context, these influence operations often appear in the digital information environment. Social media platforms, messaging apps, and online communities have become major channels where narratives compete for attention and credibility.

One recurring example involves the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, which invalidated many of China’s maritime claims. While the decision was widely seen as a legal victory for the Philippines, online disinformation campaigns have repeatedly attempted to portray the ruling as illegitimate, meaningless, or harmful to Philippine interests. These campaigns frequently rely on coordinated social media activity. Identical videos, infographics, and talking points may suddenly appear across multiple accounts at the same time, creating the impression that a large number of Filipinos share the same views.

In reality, some of these accounts may be part of coordinated networks designed to amplify specific narratives. By flooding online spaces with emotionally charged content and conflicting claims, such operations can blur the line between fact and opinion. Over time, this environment can weaken public trust in institutions and make it harder for citizens to distinguish credible information from manipulation.

TARGETING PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

The impact of these campaigns goes beyond online debate. Strategic messaging may attempt to reframe maritime disputes, cast doubt on international legal rulings, or portray Philippine defensive actions as unnecessarily provocative. At times, misleading information has also targeted institutions such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

When combined with cyber intrusions or data leaks, these activities can reinforce the perception that government institutions are vulnerable or ineffective.

Even when the information is misleading or incomplete, repeated exposure to such narratives can erode public confidence over time.

WHY THE PHILIPPINES IS VULNERABLE

The Philippines’ unique social and cultural landscape can make the information environment particularly complex.

The country’s linguistic diversity, strong regional identities, and deeply rooted community networks mean that information often travels through trusted personal channels: family members, religious groups, local leaders, and online communities. While these networks are an important part of Philippine society, they can also make it easier for misleading narratives to spread quickly within tightly connected groups. Influence campaigns may exploit existing political divisions or economic concerns. In some cases, sovereignty disputes may be framed as elite political conflicts or unnecessary geopolitical risks, potentially weakening public support for national security policies.

INFLUENCE BEYOND PROPAGANDA AND NOISE

It is also important to recognize that influence does not always occur through overt propaganda or direct government messaging. In many cases, influence can emerge indirectly through economic relationships, information exchanges, and social interactions that shape how people understand national interests and foreign policy.

Business groups, cultural organizations, and civic associations often play valuable roles in strengthening economic ties and promoting cultural exchange between countries. Many Filipino-Chinese organizations, for instance, have long contributed to trade, education, and philanthropy in the Philippines.

However, in an era of intense geopolitical competition, even legitimate platforms for cooperation can intersect with broader political narratives and strategic messaging.

Recognizing this complexity requires careful analysis rather than suspicion or oversimplification.

Beyond information campaigns, cybersecurity experts have also warned about digital vulnerabilities. Some China-linked cyber groups have reportedly conducted reconnaissance activities within government information systems and critical infrastructure networks. These activities may allow malicious actors to gain access to sensitive systems and potentially exploit them during periods of political tension.

Such tactics create opportunities for coercion without traditional military escalation.

BUILDING RESILIENCE — MOVING FORWARD TO THE FUTURE

Addressing these challenges will require strengthening both institutional and societal resilience.

Improving media literacy is an important first step. Helping citizens identify misleading information and verify sources can reduce the impact of online disinformation campaigns.

Supporting independent journalism and rapid-response fact-checking initiatives can also help ensure that accurate information reaches the public quickly.

At the government level, agencies must strengthen strategic communication. Clear, transparent messaging about national interests and security issues can reduce the space in which misleading narratives thrive.

Cybersecurity governance must also improve. This includes holding digital platforms accountable for coordinated manipulation, dismantling bot networks, and protecting critical infrastructure from cyber intrusion.

A NEW KIND OF SECURITY CHALLENGE

Ultimately, safeguarding Philippine sovereignty today requires more than military preparedness. It also demands resilience in the information and cognitive domains, where public perception, political legitimacy, and national decision-making are increasingly shaped.

In an era where narratives can spread faster than missiles and influence can be exerted without invasion, the Philippines must recognize that the struggle over national security is no longer fought only in contested waters or military bases. It is also unfolding in the digital spaces where Filipinos form opinions, debate national issues, and decide the country’s future in the next decades to come.

Recce Cubero is a Resident Fellow of the International Development and Security Cooperation (IDSC), and an alumnus of the George Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. He holds a Master of Science in Environmental Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Patrick Chris Rodriguez Joson is a PhD Candidate in Environmental Diplomacy and Negotiations at the University of the Philippines Los Baños and serves as a Resident Fellow at IDSC. He holds a Master in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines. Amadeus Quiaoit is a Resident Fellow at the IDSC. He is a graduate of BA International Studies at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.