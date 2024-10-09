The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is undeniable, yet often obscured by the sheer complexity of the conflicts unfolding in the region. The current bloodshed, destruction, and displacement are not merely a result of sectarian violence or regional rivalries; they are the tragic outcomes of a long-standing strategy of proxy wars. This has exacted a devastating toll on human lives and has made the prospect of peace more elusive.

Proxy wars are often utilized to obscure accountability and avoid direct retaliation, a common reason why terrorist groups are frequently used as proxies. For example, Hezbollah, which operates training camps in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and runs Al-Manar TV, possesses well-honed terrorist capabilities and has targeted civilians and military sites in Lebanon, Argentina, and Europe, enabling the execution of attacks on Israel and other adversaries.

By fostering proxy networks across the Middle East — Iran has backed terrorist groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and various militias in Syria and Iraq —Tehran has successfully projected power beyond its borders while avoiding direct confrontation with rival states. The casualties of this approach, however, are the countless civilians who find themselves trapped in these conflicts.

The scale of this suffering underscores the systematic violation of the principles of human security. The United Nations outlines that human security should encompass freedom from fear, want, and the ability to live in dignity. Yet, for those in regions ensnared by proxy conflicts, these principles remain out of reach. Hunger is rampant as food supplies dwindle, and health crises deepen as hospitals struggle to cope with rising cases of diseases and the influx of casualties.

This situation is compounded in Lebanon, where the presence of Hezbollah — a group that owes much of its power and influence to its principal-agent — has turned the nation into another battleground.

Lebanon’s plight is emblematic of the broader consequences of this proxy strategy. Since the recent escalation of hostilities, over 1,600 people have been killed, and one million displaced in Lebanon alone. The damage to Lebanon’s economy, healthcare system, and social fabric is profound, leaving its people to contend with both the direct impacts of war and the constant threat of renewed violence.

As Hezbollah aligns its actions with its principal, Lebanon’s sovereignty is undermined, and its citizens are forced to endure the instability of a nation caught in the throes of external influence. The support given to Hezbollah allows it to operate with near autonomy, drawing Lebanon into conflicts that are its principal’s goals rather than those of the Lebanese people. Consequently, the country remains on edge, its future shaped by the whims of a foreign power intent on regional dominance.

Among the most devastating impacts of these conflicts is the damage to education. The relentless cycle of violence risks creating a lost generation — children who may never know the stability and security that education provides. This deprivation extends beyond the loss of knowledge; it deprives young people of hope and a future, deepening the trauma that they, and their societies, will carry forward.

Dr. Samah Jabr, Chair of the Ministry of Health in Palestine, describes the situation poignantly, observing that for many in Gaza and Lebanon, the term “post-traumatic” is misleading. The trauma they endure is ongoing, with little reprieve from the relentless threats to their safety and well-being.

Proxy wars have transformed the Middle East into a powder keg, where the effects of conflict spill over borders, impacting not only the region but the world. The interconnectedness of our global society means that no conflict is truly isolated.

The Philippines, for example, is home to a significant diaspora community working in the Middle East, and the safety and economic stability of these overseas workers are increasingly at risk. This situation highlights the urgency of a global response to these destabilizing activities. Countries with influence in the region must recognize and act to counter the perpetration of these proxy wars.

Moreover, sustained diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid can alleviate the immediate suffering of those caught in the crossfire while addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The path to peace in the Middle East is fraught with challenges, yet the international community has a moral responsibility to seek an end to the hostilities exacerbated by proxy networks. By highlighting the devastating human cost of these wars, the world can begin to take steps toward a more stable and peaceful future.

Diplomacy, humanitarian assistance, and a firm stand against proxy warfare can pave the way for regional cooperation and diminish the destructive influence of foreign intervention. The cost of inaction is simply too high. Without a unified, determined response to proxy wars, the Middle East — and indeed the world — will continue to bear the burden of these tragic conflicts, paying a price that no society should have to.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.