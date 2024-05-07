Last January, a viral video captured a heart-wrenching layoff experience. Brittany Pietsch posted “POV: You’re about to get laid off.” (Here’s the link for those who haven’t seen it: https://www.tiktok.com/@brittanypeachhh/video/7323004085043612959?lang=en) As an executive coach who helps Filipinos transition after layoffs, I believe her ordeal could have been less painful if Filipino values had been applied during this difficult conversation. Britanny’s struggle serves as a poignant reminder of the human toll behind employment executions.

First, the conversation was scheduled like a 15-minute break. In my experience, good organizations allot 30 to 60 minutes to account for the employee’s emotional reaction and a substantive discussion. Additionally, these organizations often have external coaches or in-house employee assistance programs ready to provide emotional processing and support.

Furthermore, layoffs are very sensitive, and every behavior is magnified. The brief meeting between Brittany, an HR person, and a director illustrated a transactional approach that was devoid of malasakit (genuine concern) for the company’s employees. The executioners, deliverers of the news, could have practiced pakikiramdam, or the ability to sense other people’s emotions, to help her navigate the sensitive situation.

Second, the lack of clarity and transparency exacerbated Brittany’s pain. The director said, “You’ve not met… expectations for performance.” This statement contradicted and undermined the consistent positive feedback she had received from her manager. She did not receive a clear response when she pointed out this dissonance. Instead of leaving her feeling unheard and undervalued, the HR person and director could have applied pakikipagkapwa-tao (the value of relating to others with decency) by treating her with dignity, respect, and kindness.

Third, people who did not know her delivered the news. “Do you, guys, even know… like, who you’re talking to?” she spat out in frustration. Layoffs break the social contract that loyalty and hard work will result in stability of work and pay, and brutally severe the connection between the employee and the company. While the situation is unavoidable and unpleasant, direct managers who are more familiar with the employee can gently untangle the cord that binds the employee to the company. Filipinos have a keen sense of community or bayanihan (communal unity) and for many of us, this value makes the workplace our second family.

Fourth, Britanny was terminated through a virtual call. While it is challenging to have an in-person discussion in the middle of the pandemic or under a fully remote work setup, it is best to meet people being laid off face to face. Face-to-face interactions convey malasakit and galang (respect) in ways that Zoom meetings cannot.

Fifth, the layoff executioners were not ready for Britanny’s emotional outburst. The HR person tried to comfort her by stating, “Nothing we can say or do can make this feel better…” but there was no actual show of empathy. Words like “I understand” are meaningless when the speaker lacks sincerity and fails to acknowledge the emotional toil of being let go. The remark downplayed Britanny’s emotions rather than acknowledged them. Filipinos rarely express anger in conversations like this due to pakikisama (interpersonal harmony through cooperation) and pagiging mahiyain (being shy). However, as a collective society, we often talk about interaction with others through the grapevine (with gossips referred to as Marites). Organizations should aim for malasakit, pakikipagkapwa-tao, pakikisama, pakikiramdam, bayanihan and galang as essential elements for these inevitable conversations.

Everyone involved in layoffs — the victims, the executioners, and the survivors (the ones remaining) — experience the negative impact. And mishandling this delicate interaction through poor communication can worsen the negative effects. The victims may feel unfairly treated and experience low self-esteem and a sense of helplessness. The executioners may feel guilt, anxiety, detachment, and a decline in both physical health and company loyalty. The survivors may experience an erosion of job security, trust, commitment, effort, and satisfaction with the organization.

From a different perspective, there may be situations when an organization must swiftly deliver news. In this case, the organization must involve a direct manager. If a direct manager is not available, the executioner should be a trained manager who exemplifies the above Filipino values.

Brittany’s harrowing experience shows that layoffs should not be an exercise in trimming excess fat, but an opportunity to honor human connections. Leaders can humanize the layoff process by applying Filipino values. Let us remember that laid-off employees deserve dignity, compassion, and understanding.

Hannibal George Marchan is an executive coach, facilitator, and instructional designer for Lee Hecht Harrison, Quintegral, and Kaizen Leadership Asia. He is a PhD student and faculty member at De La Salle University.

hannibal.marchan@dlsu.edu.ph