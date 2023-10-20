An individual’s attitude and behavior under extreme pressure reveal his true worth. Grace under pressure. The recent crises have brought out the best and worst in people.

The character of an individual is like the immune system. It has a built-in warning device that emits signals. Mega vitamins and antioxidants protect the body and combat illness.

There has been a lingering affliction whose symptoms include instant ego inflation, the thickening of the epidermis, the swelling of the cranium, vision distortion, loss of balance, selective memory loss, and hallucinations.

The puzzling phenomenon is not caused by bacteria. Armchair psychologists trace the “fever” to a deficiency that is triggered by shock, trauma, good fortune, fame and power. It is also one of the aftereffects of prolonged hibernation.

Where there has been a solid foundation of a strong value system, the deforming effects of this affliction may be prevented or halted. The essential elements are discipline, courtesy, respect, and delicadeza. These are the timeless, priceless values that seem to be vanishing in this era.

Man has become obsessed with ego and material gain. Profits, the bottom line, power, and self-indulgence have overshadowed everything else. In the mad race to glory and grandness and being number one, he tends to overlook or dismiss the basic values that anchor him to reality.

In decades past, we were all taught to observe strict traditions and rites. From one generation to another, children were taught the code of proper behavior (at home and in school.) The old admirable custom of mano (hand blessing), a gesture of respect for one’s elders. As soon as a child could understand words, he learned how to take the hand of his grandparents and parents and touch it to his forehead. The formal and affectionate form of greeting is fading from the consciousness of the younger generation. Younger generations would call it obsolete, Jurassic. Unfortunately, they miss the whole point.

Discipline, as a character value, is a gem scarcely found in the current environment where self-interest has blurred the lines that define proper and ethical behavior.

In the past, stern parents insisted on following certain rules. Well-trained children obeyed without question. “Children are seen but not heard.” They deferred to elders, teachers, and all persons with authority. Respect for institutions and rules was a must. Otherwise, there were consequences for disobedience. The strict training reinforced the importance of being well-bred, well-behaved, and well-mannered.

Form was important in the context of decorum and etiquette. But substance mattered more. It still does.

One underlying motive for the exercise in discipline was to instill a sense of thoughtfulness and consideration for others. “NO” was an important concept. Self-denial and delayed gratification were steps to build character.

Many years later, we realize the rationale of our parents, grandparents, and teachers. The same principles apply. We need discipline in our personal and professional lives. As much as we need education, talent, hard work, and determination.

Multiple crises and disasters have erupted one after the other. The test of survival amidst the pandemic and its aftermath demanded grit, strength of character. The disciplined individual instinctively follows rules and consciously observes the law. He would consider what is appropriate.

As a leader of a company, an institution, a university, he/she would think of the general good above his self-interest and would act accordingly. The presence of this quality or virtue is critical for any career or profession. Especially in public service.

There are some situations, however, that may alter certain decisions and actions. Peer pressure, trauma, or an emergency may cause temporary deviation. Human nature has its limitations, after all. Observers note that an individual may possess a measure of control but when he is in a group, the equation alters. Discipline may diminish or disappear when a group of people are caught in extreme circumstances such as the pandemic, natural disasters, strikes, protest rallies, and blackouts. Everyone tends to go haywire.

Gentle people, when stressed, may become war-like, fierce, and go on a senseless rampage. This explains the mob mentality wherein emotions run wild.

There is road rage, anger, pent up resentment in the urban jungle. The individual’s delicate balance mechanism snaps. People turn into nasty bullies. Violence erupts.

One virtue more precious than gold is a sense of delicadeza. It is always knowing and doing the proper thing. Integrity of character.

To illustrate: it would be giving up a desired object or declining a favorite position if it means compromising one’s principles. It also signifies avoiding situations wherein there would be a conflict of interest. The greater good should prevail over personal gain.

What is vital, at this point, is to reflect, assess and move forward. What matters more, in the long term, are the nonquantifiable values and principles. What weighs more than wealth, power, fame, prestige, is being true to oneself.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.



