It is with immense pleasure and pride that I look back on the success and learning of Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) 2023. In just its second year, PBW has solidified its position as the premier blockchain conference in the Philippines, a testament to the growing interest and importance of blockchain technology in our nation. At the same time, there is excitement post conference. My next few articles will circle around all these lessons.

But first and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a part in making PBW 2023 a resounding success. To our partners, guest speakers, exhibitors, and our wonderful audience, thank you for your unwavering support.

Through PBW, we’ve witnessed small companies connect with the right investors, and individuals eager to explore the world of blockchain have had the opportunity to learn from some of the finest thought leaders in the industry. This event isn’t just about blockchain; it’s about forging connections and fostering innovation that can elevate our nation’s economic landscape.

PBW’s aim is to foster the growth of the Web3 ecosystem in the Philippines, with the vision of making our nation the blockchain capital of Asia. This year’s event marked a significant milestone as it hosted several firsts that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our country’s tech landscape.

PBW 2023 unveiled the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Gala in the country, featuring the renowned Filipino designer, Michael Cinco. This extraordinary event, held on Sept. 18, seamlessly merged the physical and digital realms, showcasing his stunning collection through both a physical runway and the virtual world.

We were also honored to welcome a delegation from the Korean Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association, led by its chairman Hanyoung Lee. This collaboration between 140 South Korean companies and Filipino firms opens new opportunities for partnerships in creating tech products and services with global appeal.

The inaugural Nexus Fan Fair by Tier One Entertainment added another layer of excitement to PBW 2023. Fans from diverse realms, including gaming, technology, music, and entertainment, gathered to revel in games, merchandise, and collectibles. Tier One co-founder and managing director Tryke Gutierrez joined panel discussions on Web3 and gaming, enriching our event with valuable insights.

Another highly anticipated moment at this year’s PBW was the Southeast Asian performance of TripleS, the world’s first decentralized K-pop group hailing from South Korea. Utilizing NFTs to engage with their fans, TripleS’ performance and meet-and-greet session created a buzz that will undoubtedly ripple through the world of K-pop and blockchain.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 also embraced blockchain during PBW 2023 by launching her first NFTs, with the proceeds benefiting the Global Spectrum Initiative which is devoted to empowering autistic individuals. Thus, we expect more organizations to utilize NFTs for their product and service offerings.

Throughout the three-day event, we hosted a diverse range of sessions that explored various facets of blockchain technology. Our esteemed panel of Web3 thought leaders, fintech experts, educators, celebrities, and more delved into topics spanning creativity, AI, NFTs, e-commerce, and beyond. A VC startup matchmaking event, hosted by entrepreneur and CNN Philippines’ The Final Pitch host John Aguilar, provided budding businesses the opportunity to secure funding for their ventures.

PBW 2023 also featured a Bootcamp and Ideation session, allowing participants to grasp the basics of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, Web3, and decentralized applications.

I’d like to extend our deepest appreciation to the sponsors who played a pivotal role in making PBW 2023 the outstanding event that it was. Our Platinum Sponsors, Smart Communications and Philippine Airlines, have been steadfast partners in our mission to elevate the Web3 ecosystem in the Philippines. We also extend our gratitude to our Gold Sponsors, Metafarms and Tier One Entertainment, for their invaluable contributions in advancing innovation. Our Bronze Sponsors — Gala Games, Assemble Stream, Inc., Xctuality Pte Ltd., DV Code, BayaniChain, and Maya Philippines — have been instrumental in shaping the future of blockchain in our nation. We appreciate their unwavering support, which has not only fueled our event but also inspired creativity and collaboration. We would also like to acknowledge our Silver Media Partners, Jinse Finance and KTRO Media, for their pivotal role in disseminating knowledge about blockchain technology and its transformative potential. Their dedication to our cause is deeply appreciated.

Finally, we are proud to have provided and given the stage to our partners from the Departments of Information and Communications Technology, Trade and Industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Philippine Intellectual Property office, among others. We are encouraged by our government’s open-mindedness in pushing the use of blockchain in our country.

As we move forward, let us continue to harness the power of blockchain to create a brighter future for our nation and the world. The possibilities are endless, and together, we can shape a world that embraces innovation, collaboration, and positive change.

Thank you, and see you at PBW 2024!

Dr. Donald Lim is the founding president of the Blockchain Association of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.