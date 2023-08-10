THE PHRASE “terminal leave” refers to a phase where someone who has already been terminated is technically still on the payroll and may be finishing his unused vacation leave and getting a partial advance on his variable pay. A more acceptable phrase for this limbo period has been coined.

The British term “garden leave,” previously applied to the civil service, requires the subject to stay away from the office and spend his time “in the garden” at home, though not necessarily minding the hibiscus and moldy orchids. Those on garden leave are allowed to travel out of town, but not abroad, to be available in case called for some office matter — Did you leave behind the confidential files?

The executive on garden leave is paid during this absence, maybe for three months or so, as the company strives to hold on to his clients and keep them from getting poached by the gardener. The forced leave ensures too that the employee is denied access to current information which will be helpful to him if he joins a competitor. The leave then can also be a kind of suspension, allowing an audit team to check the books without undue interference.

The Japanese have a similar practice of removing designated executives out of line operations and assigning them a desk by the window to look out at lovely autumn days during office hours. Window gazing may be less traumatic as a form of internal exile as it allows one to go to the office, wear business attire, even carry files in an attaché case.

Not as dramatic but equally clear is the local version of the garden leave.

Acceptable reasons are given for the disappearance of a particular executive from the circle of life. The current favorite is “family leave” — She wants to spend more time with the family. Doing what? It’s not specified. It’s just a reason to withdraw a person from public view and the temptation to give reaction statements every time her name comes up in the news.

Another reason given for a disappearing executive is “health.” This one is truly accompanied by an ailment, although not always specified. Even ennui may qualify as a disability. Being bored with the state of things can be stressful.

The company spokesman, when queried about somebody’s disappearance from the office premises, can even plead a WFH (working from home) status. The executive in question is consulted when needed, especially to explain the items involved in the present challenges facing the company.

A garden leave, or whatever it is called, fools no one. The whole office knows that a person given such an excused and paid absence is probably on his way out. Even if this condition is hardly contagious, there is an attempt to avoid the vacationers if by chance one sees them in the mall during lunch, maybe on their way to a movie. Such avoidance stems from a sense of discomfort — what do you talk about with them? Even an innocuous question like asking how they are doing comes across as intrusive and seems to delve into their obvious misery. Getting out of such a person’s way is an instinct that arises from an irrational fear that his bad luck may cling to the person standing next to him, like some malevolent spirit in a horror movie looking for a new host.

Is it possible that a leave is just what it says it is, and that the leave-taker is really with her family and off on a vacation to Antarctica? Maybe she is expected to return and resume her position and interviews, this time about polar bears and how they fish for their meals.

Still, an extended leave of more than 14 working days is apt to raise eyebrows, especially when it continues to be renewed indefinitely — yes, he is still pruning his bonsai trees in the garden.

Anyway, even the actively curious and inquisitive will tire of hanging around asking silly questions. The matter is put to rest when a replacement is announced. The new hire is not likely to unravel the mystery of the predecessor still on leave. He will be too busy announcing the new strategic direction to be taken by his office — Any questions?

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com