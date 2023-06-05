In today’s fast-paced and rapidly evolving business environment, the need for skilled and adaptable labor is more vital than ever before. The Philippines, like other nations, is facing a steadily evolving job market, with novelty technology and digitization transforming the way we do business. The current pandemic crisis has only accelerated this shift, necessitating the need for skilled labor to function in a remote and digital world. To stay ahead of the curve, the Philippines must formulate strategies aimed at advancing workforce skills development, enabling the workforce to adjust to changing market patterns and stay competitive in the future labor market.

There are several skills development strategies that policymakers and organizations can implement to address the needs of the future labor market in the Philippines. First and foremost, education and training must be regarded as a fundamental driver of skills development. Institutions of higher learning must emphasize the education and training of skills relevant to a variety of professions, including finance, commerce, human resources, and information technology. The Philippine government should also increase investments in education to ensure that the youth are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the future workforce. Curriculums should prioritize the teaching of critical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving skills for the benefit of the incoming workforce. Furthermore, the education system should also emphasize the importance of “soft skills” such as teamwork, communication, and adaptability, which are all necessary in any work environment.

More importantly, education and training must be accessible to all, especially those in rural areas.

Another effective way to develop skills is through work experience. Employers should encourage job placements and internships for students and fresh graduates to gain firsthand experience in their respective fields. Offering opportunities for apprenticeships, mentorships, or job shadowing can help bridge the gap between what is taught in universities and what is demanded by the industry. Furthermore, companies can also promote job rotation to allow employees to gain exposure to different departments within a company, leading to a diverse and well-rounded set of skillsets.

Additionally, lifelong learning should also be emphasized to ensure that those already in the workforce are equipped with the necessary skills to remain relevant in an ever-changing work environment. The government should encourage measures that promote continuous learning, such as subsidizing training and development programs or offering tax incentives to companies that invest in upskilling their employees. Employers and employees alike should also take the initiative to continuously educate themselves and stay abreast of the latest trends and technological advancements in their respective fields. Adaptive reskilling programs would help employees transition into new roles or sectors, ensuring that their talents and experience do not become obsolete.

Encouraging public and private partnerships and collaborations is also essential in promoting skill development. An active public-private association would increase access to training, facilitate new training opportunities, and develop relevant industry skill certification systems. Furthermore, the close collaboration of universities and industries would better align the academic curriculum with industry needs, ensuring that future graduates have the relevant skills and knowledge required by the labor market.

Moreover, the government and private organizations must put digital change at the core of their strategies, as digitization is one of the most prominent agents of change and the ability to adapt to technological advancements and innovation will be essential for future labor markets. Technology and automation will play a significant role in the Philippines’ future workforce, and individuals who possess the necessary skills to navigate these technological advancements will have an advantage in the job market. Investment in technical and vocational education will be crucial in staying up-to-date with the new technological advancements. Focusing on data-driven analysis and decision-making, digital innovations, and optimization will assist in attracting and retaining employees while also contributing to the growth of local and international companies.

The government must be proactive in devising laws and policies that support the advancement of a fluid labor market. Concerns about employee mobility across sectors and international boundaries must be addressed. Policies can be put in place, such as customizing laws that permit the hiring of remote freelancers, to enable a more dynamic job market in the Philippines.

As the Philippines progresses into the future, the landscape of the labor market is expected to constantly change and evolve. The emergence of new industries and advancements in technology will require individuals to develop new skills in order to remain competitive and relevant in the job market. In order to prepare for these changes, it is imperative that the country adopts new and effective strategies to develop various skills essential for future labor markets.

Kristine C. Francisco-Alcantara is the founding partner of Legalgorithm Law, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Economic Freedom, and co-author of Momen2m: More Reforms for Economic Growth.