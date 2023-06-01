CAN one of the seven deadly sins — not gluttony or sloth — be turned into a motivational tool? Envy can be transformed into ambition driven by the success of others. While resentment drives envy, it can also push one to equal if not surpass the success of another.

An emotion that makes one feel unworthy when compared with somebody more fortunate can be counterproductive. Dissatisfaction with one’s lot does not always lead to positive action. Often, it’s just a festering wound that slowly drains the energy of the resentful observer.

And yet, envy has always been employed as a marketing tool.

Isn’t “aspirational” marketing based on stoking envy? What are celebrities on billboards (now increasingly Korean), after all, but recognized objects of envy? Local celebrities slowly displaced by K-pop must also feel the squeeze of jealousy. Does awe at some other person’s achievement, expressed in coveting his power, talent, worldly goods, and good looks, goad the envious into action?

Celebrity endorsements of products are premised on envy — a nobody like you (the targeted consumer) can be as successful and popular as this well-known personality if you use her facial cream. There is the premise that a loser stoked by jealousy will purchase the offered product or service to subconsciously achieve the status of the product endorser. (Yes, it’s complicated.)

Another side of envy delving on the undue pleasure over someone else’s misfortune is called “schadenfreude” from a German word literally meaning “joy in misery” (somebody else’s). Taking delight in the misfortune of another is savored when it happens to the former object of envy, now fallen from grace. This is not necessarily a boxer who lost a court case.

Another version of the aberrant delight in the misfortune of others is taking comfort amidst one’s own misery by looking down at others even worse off — “I cried when I had no shoes, then I saw someone who had no feet.” Assuming the identity of one to be envied by another even more unfortunate is a pathetic way of finding comfort.

Like the food chain, there must be those at the end of the misery line who have no one left to feel superior to. A biblical character like Job is the target of divine stress tests for worthiness in the kingdom of God. It is patience here that is tested when wealth and happiness are taken away one by one, in escalating ferocity. Still, the ending of this story is the generous restoration of all that was taken away.

Is it envy to admire somebody, hoping to equal if not surpass his wealth and power? How many rags-to-riches stories start with the ragged one staring from a distance at mansions and tycoons in fancy cars, with this experience igniting a burning desire to succeed? This “rags-to-riches” story is cited again and again as the start of overwhelming wealth, from a cosmetics empire with pop-up stores in every location, or a fast-food chain expanding overseas starting out as a popcorn stand in a movie house. This is a favorite narrative too of politicians, dwelling on the poverty at the start (I was eating leftovers from a restaurant) to gain empathy from the voters.

Jealousy does not always engender greater effort to reach or surpass the object of admiration (or hate). Sometimes, it provokes intrigue and the undermining of the envied one’s reputation. There are insinuations of unexplained wealth along with allegations of extreme subservience to the boss — his lips are always puckered for rear action.

Even citizens of nations tend to envy those living elsewhere for their efficient services, political transparency, superior airports, and low entry levels for jobs paid in foreign currency. This kind of envy is easily assuaged. If you can’t change the country you live in, just change countries.

There’s a reason why envy is a deadly sin. It can be corrosive and goes against the gospel of loving one’s neighbors.

Somebody else’s good fortune should not depress us, even if the successful one was a classmate (he used to copy from me) or a neighbor struggling so many years back with unpaid electric bills.

Life should not be a contest. Personal happiness should not be defined by others. Envy can be eliminated by lowering wants and needs. It is possible to be happy with yourself as you are…until you meet someone who seems happier.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

