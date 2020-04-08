OFWs, outsourcing workers to live in hotel rooms

THE Department of Tourism (DoT) will use more than 24,000 hotel rooms to house outsourcing employees and Filipino workers who have come home from overseas.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday said 11,549 hotel rooms were ready for OFWs who need to be quarantined once they arrive, while 13,287 hotel rooms in Metro Manila were accommodating business process outsourcing workers.

“We can expect more rooms as the DoT continues to encourage our private partners to extend the world-renowned Filipino hospitality to our kababayans,” Ms. Puyat said in a statement.

As of April 7, at least 209 hotels mostly in Metro Manila have offered their rooms.

"At least 49 of the hotels with 3,343 rooms available are located outside Metro Manila," Ms. Puyat said. — Charmaine A. Tadalan


















