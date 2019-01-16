NLEx Harbor Link Segment 10 to open this month

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) Harbor Link Segment 10 is finally set to open this month.

“We are happy to announce that the NLEx Harbor Link Project will be accessible to the public by January. When this is completed, travel time from C3 in Caloocan and NLEx, will be reduced to 10 minutes,” DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in December after the DPWH delivered 100% right-of-way on the toll road’s main line in October.

Harbor Link Segment 10 is an expressway project by the government’s private concessionaire NLEX Corp., which aims to connect Karuhatan in Valenzuela City to C3 road in Caloocan City, with a spur road to Radial Road 10 (R-10) in Navotas City.

About 30,000 cars a day are expected to benefit from the toll road once it opens, a bulk of which are trucks coming from the port area.

NLEX Corp. is part of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

