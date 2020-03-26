NGCP to consumers: conserve power

WHILE THERE is a continuous supply of electricity, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) urged consumers to conserve energy given the uncertain impact of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the privately owned grid operator reported that it expected the peak demand for the day to be around 6,900 megawatts (MW), which is “below the projected peak.”

“Sa kasalukuyan, may namo-monitor tayong malaking decrease, lalo na sa Luzon, nung konsumo, ‘yung expected consumption natin ng kuryente,” NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia P. Alabanza said in an interview with DZBB on Wednesday morning.

(At present, we are seeing a big decrease, especially in Luzon, in the expected consumption of electricity.)

“Nasa 12,181 MW ’yung kakayahan ng grid na mag-supply ng kuryente pero ang inaasahan nating peak demand o ’yung pinaka-mataas na konsumo for today nasa 6,900 lang, so malaking-malaki ang diperensya,” she added.

(The grid is capable of supplying 12,181 MW but our expected peak demand today is only 6,900 [MW], so there is a big difference.)









The grid operator told consumers to limit their energy usage amid the falling demand for power. — Adam J. Ang

















