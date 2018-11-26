New Malagos chocolate varieties bag awards in Florence event

DAVAO CITY — The Malagos chocolate brand of cacao grower and chocolatier Malagos Agri-Ventures Corp., is capping the year with another four awards in a global competition, the International Chocolate Awards–World Final held Oct. 26-Nov. 2 in Florence, Italy.

The Malagos 85% Dark Chocolate and the Malagos 72% Unflavored Dark Chocolate bagged a silver and bronze, respectively, while the new varieties of Malagos Rhum and Malagos Salted Caramel also had a silver and bronze each.

“After we won in the Asia-Pacific competition in September this year, we sent our winning chocolates to Florence, Italy where they competed with the other regional winners from all over the world,” Malagos Farmer and Chocolate-maker Rex Victor P. Puentespina said in an emailed statement last week after the winners were announced on Nov. 17.

“We’re truly grateful and honored to end 2018 with four more international wins, bringing our total to 28 international plus one national Gold awards to date,” he added.

More than half of the recognitions were won this year, including five from the Academy of Chocolate Awards, four in the Great Taste Awards, and five in the International Chocolate Awards-Asia Pacific.

Malagos, a part of the Puentespina group of agribusiness companies, started cacao planting in 2003 and later expanded into chocolate making. It won its first international award in 2015 at the Academy of Chocolate.

Mr. Puentespina said these medals are a testament to “hard work in the name of Philippine chocolate.” — Marifi S. Jara