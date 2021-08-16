NBA’s online PHL store celebrates first year with new T-shirt collection

1 of 3

TO CELEBRATE its first anniversary, NBAStore.com.ph has released a new T-shirt collection which is exclusively available in the country.

It is the second NBA Philippines Tees Collection from the online store, and features two designs which take inspiration from the Philippine flag’s blue, red, and yellow hues.

The “Hoop Tee” set takes a minimalist yet bold expression of the National Basketball Association (NBA) logos.

At the back of the shirt is the primary NBA logo at the center of a basketball outline, aptly describing the popularity of the game in the Philippines. Below the symbol are the statement “Made in the Philippines” and the country’s coordinates, which represent the unique brand of basketball played on this side of the world.

The shirt comes in black and white and in sizes from 2XS to 2XL.

“Homecourt Tee,” meanwhile, spotlights the etymology of the Philippines.

The shirt has the various names the country has taken throughout history printed in front of the shirt beside the NBA logo.

The back of the shirt has a heat map of the 7,641 islands superimposed on a basketball court that pins the NBA logo at the heart of an entire nation, showcasing the Filipinos’ passion for the world’s premier basketball league.

The shirt, too, comes in black and white and in sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL.

The NBA Philippines Tees Collection shirts are available at nbastore.com.ph for P995.

The NBAStore.com.ph was relaunched last year to replace the physical stores here which closed in 2018. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo