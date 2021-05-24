NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

JUNE 23, 2021 / 3:30 P.M.

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (the “Company”) will be held virtually on June 23, 2021, Wednesday, at 3:30 P.M. The proceedings will be livestreamed and voting in absentia will be facilitated through the Company’s secure online voting facility.

Agenda

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting held on August 07, 2020 Management Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the Preceding Year Appointment of Independent Auditors Increase of Per Diem of Regular and Independent Directors in Committee Meetings Election of Directors Re-election of Mr. Medel T. Nera as Independent Director Other Matters Adjournment

A brief explanation of each item in the agenda is hereto attached as Annex “A” for your reference and guidance.

Record date. Stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021 shall be entitled to notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting and any adjournment thereof.

Registration. Stockholders who wish to participate in the meeting via remote communication and to exercise their right to vote in absentia must register through the link provided in the company’s website at https://www.natre.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/ starting May 24, 2021 but no later than June 16, 2021 and submit the required information listed there. All information submitted will be subject to verification and validation.

Successfully registered stockholders can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting

facility and will be provided access to the live streaming of the meeting. For the detailed registration and voting

procedures, please refer to our Guidelines and Procedures for Participating via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia as set forth in the Definitive Information Statement and published in the Company’s website.

Voting. You may vote in absentia, or through proxy. Voting in absentia is thru the online voting facility, the

respective link will be emailed after validating the registration of stockholders. Deadline for casting of votes thru online voting facility is on or before 5:00 p.m. of June 16, 2021. To vote by proxy, you may download, fill-up and sign the proxy form found in https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/ and send the scanned signed copy to asm@nat-re.com not later than June 11, 2021. For Corporate Stockholders, in addition to the proxy form signed by your authorized officer, attach a copy of the related Secretary’s Certificate. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

Electronic Copies of Relevant Documents. Copies of the Notice of the Meeting, Definitive Information Statement,

and other related documents in connection with the annual meeting may be accessed through the company’s website and through the PSE Edge portal at https://edge.pse.com.ph.For any concerns, please reach us through asm@nat-re.com.

For complete information on the Company’s annual meeting, please visit www.nat-re.com/investorrelations/annualstockholders-meeting.

May 18, 2021, Makati City, Metro Manila.

Access to Notice of Meeting, Agenda Items and Explanation of Agenda Items, Proxy Form, Sample Secretary Certificate, Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Financial Statements, SEC Form 17A and Minutes of Stockholders’ Meeting dated August 7, 2020 can be downloaded by scanning the QR code provided herewith. Likewise, you may also download it from the Company’s website by clicking this link https://www.nat-re.com/investorrelations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#files .

Electronic copies of the same documents are also available at the PSE Edge.

For the Board of Directors,