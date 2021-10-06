MEGAWORLD Corp. said in a statement on Wednesday that it will be developing a P98-billion “global business district” in the municipalities of Marilao and Bocaue in Bulacan within the next 15 to 20 years.

“This is like building a new city that will put the province of Bulacan in the global business map because we envision huge multinational companies to be operating here once our commercial district and our office towers will be completed,” said Kevin Andrew L. Tan, chief strategy officer of Megaworld.

The company launched Northwin Global City, which will be situated on 85 hectares of land along the North Luzon Expressway. It will also be home to one of the stations of the Manila-Clark Railway Project.

Megaworld said the project will be 20 minutes away from the planned New Manila International Airport, while the Philippine Arena will be just five minutes away.

“Once completed, Northwin Global City will have convenient access to three international airports in Bulacan, Clark, and even in Metro Manila,” Mr. Tan said.

Northwin Global City will house a themed commercial district, office towers, mixed-use commercial buildings, malls, hotels, high-rise residential condominiums, as well as educational institutions.

The company said 40% of the 85-hectare township development will be used for “green and open spaces.” The township will also have its own bike lanes, Megaworld said.

Northwin Global City will be wired with Megaworld’s “iTownship” features, which include solar-powered LED streetlights, underground cable system, fiber optic cabling, and a stormwater detention facility.

“Finally, our vision of having a truly modern and global business district for Bulacan is coming to a reality,” said Mr. Tan.

Megaworld has 26 townships across the country. Last month, the company also said it is developing a P40-billion eco-tourism township in Palawan, which will be called Paragua Coastown.

On Wednesday, shares of Megaworld at the stock market closed higher by 2.06% or six centavos at P2.97 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte