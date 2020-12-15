Market for caregivers growing in Europe with ‘thousands’ of openings

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said caregiver job opportunities are opening up in central and eastern Europe, while markets like Israel and Japan have indicated a preference for workers from the Philippines.

In a briefing Tuesday, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said thousands of openings are available to workers seeking jobs in healthcare and caregiving.

“The countries with the demand now… are the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, and Germany. Especially Germany; they have been demanding and writing to me through their Ambassador,” Mr. Bello said in Filipino.

He added the UK is also seeking guest workers but DoLE has been cautious about deploying workers there because of its return to lockdown. — Gillian M. Cortez