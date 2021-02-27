Marikina River dredging to help prevent floods

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Friday said it had started dredging the Marikina River to expand its capacity in handling rainwater and prevent floods in nearby communities.

The dredging of about 50,000 cubic meters of soil, sand and silt started on Feb. 17, and would continue toward the summer season within two to three months, the agency said in a statement.

“Due to the mountainous areas of the nearby province of Rizal and due to the clogging of esteros, Marikina City has become prone to heavy flooding in the absence of an efficient drainage system,” it said.

Lives and properties are at risk without flood-control structures to channel rainwater to the sea, it added.

Marikina City is a catch basin of rainwater coming from the upstream areas of San Mateo and Montalban, Rizal, as well as from the cities of Antipolo and Quezon, according to Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar. — Arjay L. Balinbin