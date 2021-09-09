Month after month, we enjoy the Shopee Sales, waiting for the biggest surprises yet—and finally, the wait is over! It’s a BER month, and for Lumina Homes, this means a double celebration as it extends its 9th anniversary celebration and shares an early Christmas treat!

To welcome the most generous time of the year, Lumina is joining Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special with a bang as it gives away not one but three house and lot units! No other than Superstar Jackie Chan is kicking off this action-packed, bigger-than-ever shopping season, by the way.

Watch the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special this September 9 at 9:30 p.m. in GMA-7 and Shopee Live and look forward to exclusive performances from K-Pop girl group TWICE.

P10 million-worth of prizes and other giveaways await the lucky viewers and Lumina Homes can’t wait to meet its three lucky new homeowners!

But you don’t need to wait until Shopee 9.9 to enjoy great deals from Lumina Homes. From September 1 to 9, avail yourself of five percent cashback capped at 100 coins when you reserve a 2-storey home or a condo unit in Lumina Official Shopee Store at www.shopee.ph/luminahomesofficial.

Wherever you are in the country, there could be a perfect Lumina home waiting near you. The affordable housing leader is now present in Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Negros Occidental, Agusan del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and South Cotabato.

It has also expanded its offerings early this year with the launch of its first condominium project—Prima in Tanza, Cavite, with one building already sold out. Expect other condominium development to launch soon in key provinces across the country, namely Iloilo, Davao, Butuan, Cabanatuan, Subic, and Cebu.

For more information, contact (0917) 629-6523. Follow @luminahomesofficial on Facebook and visit Lumina Homes’ official website at https://www.lumina.com.ph/.

