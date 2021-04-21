THE organization of all registered lawyers in the county has expressed support to those behind community pantries and asserted that the initiative is not in violation of any law.

“No law is violated when one feeds the hungry and helps the needy survive in this pandemic. Community pantries should be praised, not profiled; replicated, not red-tagged; supported, not stopped,” Integrated Bar of The Philippines President Domingo E. Cayosa told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr. Cayosa made the statement after the first community pantry in Quezon City halted operations on Tuesday as its organizer, Ana Patricia Non, said they have been tagged as communists by government representatives.

Presidential Spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. has said that community pantries must be “left alone” unless there are violations of health protocols.

Ms. Non’s community pantry, a food aid initiative where people can freely donate and take, has been replicated in numerous parts of the community.

Local government officials and senators are among the sectors that have expressed support to the grassroots projects. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago