ELBONOMICS: Motivating people need not be expensive.

Without spending much money, how do we celebrate promotions and performance milestones in the company? What would be the best way of doing it? — Lemon Lime

A cost-effective way of celebrating significant worker accomplishments is by having, first and foremost, an objective and clear-cut performance management policy. That’s a universal standard. If you don’t have it, by-passed workers and other aggrieved people will surely malign any modest or elaborate celebration you may put up.

In other words, your first consideration is to have a strong policy that may or may not include a celebration protocol matching the company’s budget.

Successful companies understand the value of a reward system that attracts the people they want in the long term. They hire only those who fit into their culture and their own style for a reason. But that’s not all. In general, they follow certain philosophies that are often ignored in other organizations. These are:

Above-industry average pay package. They want their high-potential workers to be paid high salaries and extraordinary benefits that go beyond industry practice. That’s why they are keen in following the latest developments in and out of the industry.

Promotion from within. They develop workers so they can be promoted as soon as the need arises. It is good business sense to promote people from within as it is expensive to hire outsiders. At the same time, it demoralizes incumbents.

Job Security. Job security is an inexpensive way to improve employee morale and productivity. Job security is sacrosanct, unless companies are suffering from serious, irreversible losses.

Sharing the profit. This can be called in so many ways like a productivity gain-sharing scheme, profit-sharing, or a stock ownership plan. Whatever you call it, what’s important is to link the reward to employee accomplishment and productivity.

Empowerment. Allowing employees to participate in problem-solving and decision-making is not only a universal principle, but makes practical business sense. Management cannot do everything. Therefore, it’s best to engage people by listening to their ideas.

BUDGET STRATEGIES

Now that we’re done with the fundamentals, your next approach is to celebrate the big wins with certain inexpensive strategies that should make the experience memorable. For convenience, let’s call these people “high achievers”:

One, put up standee banners of high achievers. People love to see their names and photos up there in the company’s main lobby and cafeteria. Do this every month to foster internal competition, highlighting the work of teams and individual workers. It is imperative that their accomplishments be singled out.

Two, allow flexibility in the high achievers’ schedules. If possible, allow them to choose their work hours. The whole idea is to continue focusing on results, rather than physical presence in the office. This may include work-from-home schemes or flextime.

Three, encourage high achievers to be their own bosses. This is related to number two. This means allowing them to work outside of the rigid constraints of the organization, if only to cultivate their creativity. This must be subject to certain limitations.

Four, feature the work of high achievers’ in the company newsletter. Likewise, highlight their achievements via the intranet or similar platforms where other workers can emulate them. Having this on record perpetuates their work as good examples.

Five, recommend the high achievers to foreign scholarships. There are many weeklong programs that are fully-funded by multilateral agencies. These include the Japan-based Asian Production Organization and Asian Overseas Technical Scholarship.

Six, assign high achievers to be subject matter speakers. This is related to number five above. Have them share what they learned from attending management programs in other countries and identify all possible opportunities or network that may come out of it.

Last, allow the high achievers to choose their assignments. This gives them opportunities to learn and perform other tasks in other departments for one to two years so they can be strong candidates for higher posts in the future.

MORE THAN A PAYCHECK

The above list is incomplete. They are mere examples. You can create your own path to match the culture and resources of your organization. However, you must remember that the work environment and the degree to which it is being nurtured by management may either enable or inhibit people in getting their work done.

It could be as simple as sprucing up a drab workplace, which can make a big difference. Also, protecting workers from an and unhealthy environment is equally important. It may cost the organization little money, but it will be resources very well spent.

In general, energizing people need not be expensive. They want to be treated kindly. That may sound obvious, but you’ll wonder why a lot of employers don’t understand it. My hope is that with this advice, you will come to believe that what and how you communicate with your workers is as important as what you pay them.

