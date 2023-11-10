GENERATION Z employees place a high value on wellness and personal convenience at work, according to health maintenance organization PhilhealthCare, Inc. (PhilCare).

The 2023 PhilCare Wellness Index, which studied Gen Z — the digital-native cohort born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, also found other priorities like travel opportunities and job satisfaction as top considerations when assessing a workplace.

Also prominent on their priority list are monetary reward, purpose, personal growth, non-monetary benefits, professional growth, and flexible work arrangements, according to the survey findings.

“The individuality comes out in this generation,” Monico V. Jacob, PhilCare chairman, said at a briefing on Wednesday, noting that the findings can serve as a guide to company transformation.

“They have a strong sense of self. They know what they want and really work hard for it,” Fernando dlC. Paragas, PhilCare Wellness Index lead researcher, said.

“This generation isn’t just working to live; they’re working to thrive,” he added.

Gen Z’s preferences for work arrangements included starting their own business, flexible work schedules, and having multiple sources of income, the study noted.

“The days of long, grueling commutes are becoming less appealing,” said Enrique T. Ona, Jr., PhilCare Wellness Index chairman. “The findings hint that Gen Z’s place a significant value on work-life balance and the desire for quality of life and wellness.”

“This might be one of the reasons work-from-home setup has become increasingly popular,” he added.

“Gen Z’s are not just looking for a job,” Mr. Paragas said. “They are seeking a meaningful career that resonates with their personal and professional goals.” — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola