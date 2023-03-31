By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

CURRENT EMPLOYEES are indicating heightened interest in flexible work arrangements, pointing to a broader trend of job holders becoming more empowered about where and how they work, workplace consultancy Great Place to Work said.

“It is evident through employees’ verbatim comments that they clamor for more flexibility at work,” Great Place to Work Managing Partner and Principal Consultant Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig told BusinessWorld in an e-mail. “It is now important for employees to have a say in where and when to work.”

Great Place to Work said the desire for flexible and remote work is evident across various industries.

The company offers certification programs for companies of various sizes that are able to maintain high employee satisfaction ratings. It also conducts employee surveys that determine if firms are able to sustain excellent work environments.

In September, the Department of Labor and Employment revised the rules implementing the Telecommuting Act of 2018 to increase protections for work-from-home employees, should they decide not to work in the office.

Ms. Talosig said employees also seek out bosses who prioritize company values and who can apply these at work.

“Philippine employees express the increasing need for leaders who walk the talk and fully embody the values of their company,” she said citing the company’s 2022 ASEAN Insights Report. “Integrity of leaders is one of the important factors that define a great workplace and this is unique to our country.”

In a March 1 study conducted by online job portal JobStreet, about 46% of respondents said they prefer hybrid work, 28% are looking for fully remote work, and 26% said they want to work on-site.