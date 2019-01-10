Kaspersky partners with MSI-ECS for B2B products

RUSSIA-BASED cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab said on Monday it is tapping local firm MSI-ECS Philippines to spur its growth in the enterprise market.

In a statement, Kaspersky Lab said it wants MSI-ECS to help the company as a distributor of its business-to-business cybersecurity products and services for local enterprises, noting the country’s robust online presence.

“With its young and highly-active online population, the Philippines is an important market for Kaspersky Lab. The global cybersecurity company has consistently kept an eye on the country’s state of cybersecurity through its Kaspersky Security Network,” it said.

The partnership agreement allows MSI-ECS to distribute at least eight of Kaspersky Lab’s products, namely Endpoint Security Cloud, Security for Microsoft Office 365, Endpoint Security for Business, Hybrid Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Threat Management and Defense, Industrial Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention.

“With this strategic partnership with MSI-ECS, we’re confident that we’d be able to provide the most comprehensive protection to local organizations which need the best support as they build the cybersecurity of their businesses and ICS environments,” Kaspersky Lab Southeast Asia General Manager Yeo Siang Tiong said in the statement.

Kaspersky Lab noted the wide network of MSI-ECS from carrying more than 40 major technology brands in its portfolio will help the company boost its presence in the Philippines.

“We believe the proven track record of MSI-ECS in the local IT industry and its extensive channel network will make it a strong ally for Kaspersky Lab in this part of the region,” Mr. Yeo added.

For its part, MSI-ECS said the partnership comes at a relevant time now that the government is highly supportive of improving cybersecurity in the country.

“The current steps being taken by our government to improve the state of cybersecurity in the Philippines clearly shows that the expertise Kaspersky Lab offers is highly relevant on the homefront,” MSI-ECS Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Go was quoted as saying. — Denise A. Valdez