Karaoke show Sing Galing makes a TV comeback

AFTER being off the air for 16 years, the karaoke game show Sing Galing! returns to TV5 on April 5, offering viewers an evening singing session prior to the primetime series lineup.

Sing Galing! first aired from 1998 to 2005 on ABC-5. During its run, it won entertainment awards including the 2000 PMPC Star Awards for Television for Best Game Show.

In the latest version of the game show, each episode features three contestants (a.k.a. “singtestants”) who compete through three rounds of karaoke singing. The songs will be chosen randomly for each contestant. The contest also offers a bonus round where contestants sing to a randomly selected song with missing lyrics.

During the karaoke rounds, the game show’s signature animated genie appears on screen to strike a gong when a contestant goes out of tune or misses lyrics — making the contestant miss the chance of winning. The winners will vye for the grand finals.

The new show is hosted by “sing masters” — singer Randy Santiago and comedians Donita Nose (a.k.a. Rodello Juntos Solano) and K Brosas — with singers Rey Valera, Ronnie Liang, and Jessa Zaragoza as the judges. The audience can also participate in activities and in online Sing Galing! segments hosted by singer Zendee.

“May mga portion na hindi mo alam kung ano ang kakantahin mo. So, it’s understandable kahit sumabit ka. (There are portions that you would not know what to sing. So, it’s understandable if you missed),” Mr. Valera said in a press launch held over Zoom on March 26.

“Hindi kami pressured na husgahan [ka], at naintindihan namin [at] ng mga manonood yung nangyayari (We are not pressured to judge you, and we and the audience understand what happens),” Mr. Valera said about his role as a game show judge, adding that there is no serious criticism on singing dynamics in their show compared to a talent show.

“Napanood ko ito dati… Hindi kasi siya napakapormal tapos may tawanan din… Dito mo makikita ‘yung culture ng mga Filipino bilang mga singer, mga mahihilig sa videoke (I have watched the show before… It is not very formal and it is also funny… it shows the culture of Filipinos as singers, as those who love videoke singing),” Donita Nose said.

Aside from being within the age bracket of 18 to 60 years old, Donita Nose said that qualifying contestants should be strong-willed, love to sing karaoke, have extensive knowledge of songs, and sing at performance level.

Sing Galing, Ang Original Videoke Kantawanan ng Bansa! will air Mondays to Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on TV5 beginning April 5. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman