JUSTICE Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra was hospitalized on Tuesday morning, a department official said on Tuesday.

Mr. Guevarra was under observation and would undergo routine tests, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugay said in a Viber message to reporters. “He is now okay.”

Later in the day, Mr. Guevarra told reporters in a Viber message that he “had breathing and fatigue problems the past few weeks.”

The Justice chief, who served as deputy executive secretary under the administration of the late Benigno S.C. Aquino III, said he will undergo more tests, including a medical procedure to examine his blood vessels and arteries. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza