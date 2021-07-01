JCI Manila has held numerous awarding ceremonies to recognize different sectors in society which play important roles in creating a comfortable, developed and peaceful life for us. As these sectors help in creating positive change, it is only fitting to create an award just for them, specifically for Teachers. The latter play a vital role in the nation’s growth and development. It takes only one great teacher to produce thousands of professionals. —For this reason “Teachers change the world, one child at a time.” JCI’s mission is to provide development opportunities to create positive change and the organization supports and acknowledges the hardworking teachers in the Philippines. It is a belief that the activated positive youth will truly make a difference in the world we live in.

JCI Manila’s Ten Outstanding Guro Awards, known as “TOGA” was conceptualized by past VP Mark Lester “Lec” David Toribio as he himself is a teacher, inspired by his mother, Jesusa David Toribio. In his aim to recognize the hard work done by teachers, working 24/7 to prepare the best for students, the future heroes of our land, it is just right to form an awarding ceremony for their exemplary service. This award was made reality by JCI Manila’s 2021 president, Richard Antonio Tamayo and his board of directors, together with the support of past presidents and members of this prestigious organization. Chair Jason Pilones is the over-all chairman for this project.

TOGA is not just about recognizing the top 10 finalists; it’s also a program that offers training to interested schools by broadening the capacities of teachers in the fields of Financial Literacy and Motivation. These modules were chosen as it was deemed essential for teachers to be equipped with correct financial knowledge. As Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Briones said, in order to teach students financial literacy, as mandated by law, it is a must that this be taught to the teachers first. It is a hard reality that one of the most vulnerable individuals in incurring debts are teachers. This can be attributed to low financial literacy. The hard-earned peso of teachers must be spent wisely with tips and techniques for a sustainable financial life. Indeed, being a teacher is a noble and highly respected profession. Maintaining the high motivation level of our teachers should also be a top priority to ensure that a positive learning experience is created for our students.

TOGA was first opened exclusively to public school teachers, but due to time constraints and restrictions on face-to-face interaction, it’s been difficult to mobilize the team. But through the help of DepEd units, and JCI chapters, it was easier to connect to public school coordinators to schedule training sessions with them and further explain what TOGA is all about. Moving forward, it will be opened to both public and private school teachers as they share one goal, one passion, one calling.

Despite the limited time since the program started, TOGA has reached 10 DepEd-recognized municipalities with over 1,000 teachers. TOGA has inspired numerous teachers to pursue their calling as educators and even go beyond what is expected from them. As Albert Einstein once said, “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” It is through our teachers that we are able to bend, to stretch, to tuck and more so, shine as bright as a star.

June 19, 2021 was the last day of entry submission, and the formal awarding ceremony will be held on July 3, 2021. The 10 awarded outstanding teachers will receive a cash price, plaque, certificate and a personal computer all due to the generosity of our sponsors, Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, City Savings Bank, Mondelez Philippines, Inc., Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Mega Global Corporation, Dingdong Dantes and The Yes Pinoy Foundation, and Martin Xavier ‘Boss Martin’ Penaflor of Tangere Pinoy Survey with Prizes, an award winning tech-based Market Research Company. Special awards and recognition will also be given such as the William Tiu Lim Lifetime Achievement Award, the Mondelez Philippines Joy Schools Holistic Teacher Award, the Jesusa David Toribio Service Teacher Award, and Dingdong Dantes Student Leadership Award.

As JCI Manila was able to successfully launch its first TOGA, this will continue as an annual awarding ceremony to recognize the extraordinary work of our teachers. Details will be posted in the JCI Manila Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/169786365167134?ref=newsfeed)_ and will also be disseminated through the Department of Education. Our teachers play a crucial role in developing the minds and hearts of our children. We honor them through TOGA to recognize their unconditional service for the betterment of the nation.