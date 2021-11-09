Expo 2025 Osaka will serve as an avenue to track progress the world has made in terms of the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to Japan’s government.

“It will be the last Expo to take place before the SDGs that the UN set by 2030, so it will be a platform to show what we’ve achieved,” said Masafumi Sugano, director for international exhibitions of Japan’s ministry of economy, trade, and industry, at an online press briefing for the Asia Pacific region.

As of Oct. 15, only 58 countries and five international organizations confirmed their participation.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is still running, so many other countries haven’t made a final decision yet. We aim to attract 150 countries and 25 international organizations,” said Mr. Sugano.

The Philippines, which hasn’t decided if it is joining Expo 2025 Osaka, launched on Oct. 1 its “Bangkota” pavilion at the Dubai Expo, which runs until March 31, 2022.

Expo 2025 carries the theme “Designing future society for our lives.” Site configuration, located on Yumeshima Island in Osaka Bay, will have three zones based on the sub-themes of connecting lives, saving lives, and empowering lives.

“In terms of business, some countries will focus more on the cultural and other aspects, while others might focus more on technologies, natural resources, industry,” said Mr. Sugano.

Carbon neutrality, digitalization, and mobility will also be showcased through the venue itself, with plans involving carbon neutrality technology, energy optimization technology, and hydrogen energy technology.

The 184-day event will have a projected 28.2 million visitors, 3.5 million of which come from overseas. It will be held from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025. — Brontë H. Lacsamana