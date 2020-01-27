Isuzu PH to donate vehicle to Philippine Red Cross

ISUZU PHILIPPINES Corporation (IPC) early this week donated one unit of Isuzu D-MAX 4×4 LS MT to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), Laguna Chapter, at the IPC Plant in Biñan Laguna, for the Taal Volcano eruption relief efforts mobilization. Additional supplies were also provided such as bottled water, toiletries, clothes and other essentials to alleviate the condition of evacuees and affected individual.

The donation is earmarked to support Philippine Red Cross’s mission to provide life-saving services that protect the life of Filipinos in vulnerable situations.

IPC is delighted to be able to help bridge volunteers like PRC, and people affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

During the interview, IPC Executive Vice-President Shojiro Sakoda said, “Isuzu D-MAX 4×4, being a utilitarian pickup, is surely essential in bringing relief goods and aiding victims of Taal Volcano eruption.”

“Isuzu D-MAX is a combination of power and performance and is equipped with Blue Power technology that can withstand any roads, from the toughest terrain to the slickest street all in style and comfort,” he added.

Local residents are encouraged to support humanitarian organizations and to do initiatives in helping the victims of the recent eruption.









For more information on Isuzu’s commitment to improving communities nationwide, visit www.isuzuphil.com.

















