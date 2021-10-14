The New Investa App, Investa’s first investment platform has finally arrived. Every Filipino can now easily start their investing journey for as low as P100.

Kayang yumaman ng Pinoy — this is the heart and the motivation of the fintech start-up Investa.

For 6 years, Investa has been passionate in teaching the Filipino people about investing in the stock market. They are the team behind the user-friendly charting and analysis tools for trading, nationwide learning events such InvestaCup and InvestaFest, and the social network for the Stock Market which now has over 1 million users. Indeed, their efforts were not in vain because we have seen a significant increase in the number of investors in the Philippines.

The founders, JC Bisnar, Airwyn Tin, and JM Lapina, have been evangelists of how the stock market and how investing could turn the lives of millions of Filipinos. Their passion was born out of the change investing has brought into their very own lives. And now, they want to extend that to 10 million Filipinos, hoping to make them investors and traders, growing their money, and enjoying more comfortable lives.

“Hinding-hindi tayo sumuko sa ating pangarap na mas maraming Pilipino ang matuto mag-invest at yumaman. We know that having enough financial security will allow more Filipinos to live their best lives and to create more impact in society.”

“How our teammates have put their blood sweat and tears into making sure we deliver to you the best tech and education out there and how our three founders have made their sacrifices by going all-in and not taking any salary ever since day one of Investa. Today, we are seeing our dream manifest into reality.”

“We transcend from education and tools to an actual Investment platform. Finally, we have received our OFFICIAL Mutual Fund Distributor License. And this is our FIRST STEP towards truly empowering more Filipino investors,” said JC Bisnar, CEO of Investa.

In the official social media announcement, Mr. Bisnar recalled how Investa started as a humble startup — from simply developing trading tools and teaching the Filipinos how to trade, to now the newest Investment Platform in the country. He also continued about the future plans of the company to be a trading platform and the struggles to become one. He ended with the remark, “Great things are on its way. Nagsisimula palang tayo… Tiwala lang.”

Amidst the current rise of digital banks and investment platforms, the Investa App boasts of how it made investing so affordable and for every Filipino. For as low as P100 only, it is now possible to invest in the best-performing mutual funds in the country and even abroad from our partners BPI Investment Management, Inc., Sun Life Asset Management Inc., and Phil Equity Management, Inc. Also, with the Investa App’s user-friendly and customer-centric features, Filipinos can invest according to their risk profiles and financial goals. Conservative investors or high risk-takers, they can choose the funds that suit their lifestyle.

Whether for passive income, capital preservation, or for retirement funds, the Investa App is here to open doors for every Filipino towards a more comfortable and richer life. Experience the Investa App first. Get early access here: http://invs.st/NewInvestaApp.

Follow Investa on Facebook: @investa and on Youtube: @investaTV.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.