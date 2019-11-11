Instagram-worthy shopping mall opens in Makati

By Mark Louis F. Ferrolino

Special Features Writers

SHANG PROPERTIES, INC. (SPI) and Vivelya Development Co. Inc. officially opened the boutique mall, Assembly Grounds at The Rise, in Makati City.

The two-storey community mall is integrated with The Rise Makati, a 59-storey condominium development by SPI’s wholly-owned company, The Rise Development Company, Inc.

Cesar Jose C. Jesena, Tenant Management Division head of Shangri-la Plaza Corp., told BusinessWorld in an interview that Assembly Grounds not only caters to the residents of The Rise but also to young working professionals and students in the North Makati area.

“It’s a community mall. If you look around, you will also see people who work in the area,” he said.

The boutique mall features a mix of restaurants, cafes, services, and essential stores, carefully curated with urban lifestyle in mind.









“My team curated it to appeal to a younger market. We have brought in familiar names like the Starbucks Reserve, Zubuchon, Ramen Daisho, Pepper Lunch, Recipes, Tong Yang Shabu-Shabu Express, and Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things,” Mr. Jesena said.

Other establishments in the mall include Fiery Style Southwestern Flaming Grill, Mey Lin Express, Premier the Samgyupsal, Yuki Cafe, BreadTalk, 7-Eleven, and Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea.

Casa Mia, Chatto Bites, Vinatrang Cuisine, Kuya’s, Mihimihi, Raging Bull + Burgers, Salad Bowl, and Spektral are also some of the food places that are coming soon to Assembly Grounds.

“It’s really a foodie haven, a foodie destination,” Mr. Jesena said. “More than 50% [of the establishments here] is F&B (Food & Beverage).”

Meanwhile, Assembly Grounds also houses establishments that offer beauty and wellness services, such as Nisce Skin Medispa, BOHO by Nail Tropics, Pink Parlour, /nook/ Salon, Lomi Imua Relaxation Hawaiian Spa, Tapout Fitness, and Sanbry Men’s Grooming House.

True Value, Daiso Japan, CURATE, BPI, Security Bank, and Besa’s Footwear and Bag Restoration can also be found in the mall.

Aside from the set of popular and unique brands located inside the mall, what makes Assembly Grounds different from other commercial developments in the area, according to Mr. Jesena, is its impressive interior design where every spot of the mall is worthy to be posted and shared in social media.

“Everything here is Instagram-worthy, even the comfort rooms,” he said.