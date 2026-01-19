Philippines’ trade uncertainty worsens in December

The Philippines’ trade uncertainty, as measured by the monthly World Trade Uncertainty Index, worsened to 0.286 in December from 0.191 in November. This was also the country’s highest level of trade uncertainty in 2025. The index, by economic analysts Hites Ahir, Nick Bloom, and Davide Furceri, measures the uncertainty in a country’s world trade by tracking mentions of “uncertainty” near trade-related words in country reports by the Economist Intelligence Unit.