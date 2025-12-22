Philippines lands 74th in sustainability list, but still lags behind its regional peers

The Philippines ranked 74th out of 192 countries in the 2025 edition of the Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index (GSCI) by Swiss–Korean think tank and management consultancy SolAbility. This put the country as the sixth least sustainable country among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. With a score of 47.89 out of 100 where higher is better, the Philippines edged slightly higher than the global average score of 46.80. The index measures a country’s ability to create and sustain wealth across six pillars of national development.